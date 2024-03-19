It’s the final week of the regular season for teams in the NCDC Mountain Division — and, more importantly, it’s the Idaho Falls Spud Kings’ last chance to secure a playoff spot.

The Spud Kings have been in competition with the Pueblo Bulls for the final spot in the Mountain Division playoffs for weeks. Both teams have taken turns occupying that spot, but neither has been able to hold onto it for any significant amount of time.

Both the Spud Kings and the Bulls play double-headers this week. The Spuds host the Provo Predators on Wednesday and Thursday, while the Bulls take on the Rock Springs Grizzlies. The Spud Kings currently sit two points ahead of the Bulls in the standings.

There are several scenarios that would land the Spud Kings a playoff spot:

Last weekend was anticlimactic for Spud Kings fans, who saw their team snag one out of the four available points last weekend. They lost 2-1 to the Ogden Mustangs before being beaten 3-2 in a shootout by the Grizzlies.

Some of the Spud Kings’ most heated games this year have come against the Predators, whom they face this week. In nine games against the head-to-head so far, the Spud Kings have a record of 4-4-1.

These games were originally scheduled to take place in Provo on Friday and Saturday, but a scheduling conflict caused the league to move them to Idaho Falls and bump them up to Wednesday and Thursday.

Both games start at 7:05 p.m. Tickets, if available, can be purchased on the Spud Kings’ website and at the Bingham Healthcare Box Office at Mountain America Center. The games will also be streamed on FloHockey.TV, which is available with a subscription.