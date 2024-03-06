Coming off a three-game weekend that saw a win and two losses, the Idaho Falls Spud Kings take a break this weekend with only one game on the schedule.

Beef in the standings

While they play a third of the amount of games that they played last weekend, this weekend is equally as important for the Spud Kings. With five regular season contests left on the schedule and hanging onto their playoff spot by one point, every win — and loss — counts.

The Pueblo Bulls, who sit one point behind the Spud Kings in the standings, host the Provo Predators on both Friday and Saturday, giving them two chances to overtake the Spuds in the standings. That being said, the Spud Kings have played one less game than the Bulls, so they’ll ultimately get the final say in where they end up.

The weekend is almost as important for their opponents, the Utah Outliers, who overtook first place in the division last weekend. They hope to stay above the Ogden Mustangs, who are a win behind them with three games in hand.

In the last meeting between the Spud Kings and the Outliers, Daniil Chuparnov scored a hat trick, helping the Outliers to a 5-3 victory. Previous to that, the Spud Kings beat the Outliers 4-0 with goals from four different players.

Spud Kings lineup changes

Injuries have riddled the Spud Kings’ lineup as of late. They were glad to get their captain, Sacha Trudel, back on Friday, but they’ve since lost Owen Pitters, Easton Edwards and Lucas Karlsson. Cannon Lentz is also still sidelined from a knee injury he suffered in February.

According to head coach John Becanic, all of the injured players have the potential to be long-term.

The Spud Kings will be glad to have Franco Canevari back after his one-game suspension. He received it in Friday’s game against the Predators in a sequence where he received two consecutive roughing penalties and a 10-minute misconduct.

Goaltender Tucker Inabinet will likely return to the lineup after taking Saturday off in order to rest. He played on both Thursday and Friday before giving the net up to Vladimir Pechenin on Saturday.

Why is Utah in first place?

The Outliers have premium players at every position — a rare accomplishment in the NCDC Mountain Division. All three of their goalies have save percentages of .920 or better; they have four players with a point or more per game; all of their defensemen are reliable.

Two Outlier forwards, Garrett Joss and Makar Klochkov, received honors as players of the month in the Mountain Division. In the same breath, two Spud Kings, Inabinet and DJ MacLeish, were also named players of the month in the division.

As strong as the Outliers are, they lost to the last-place Rock Springs Grizzlies in their most recent game. Neither team is ever guaranteed to win.

Where to watch

Tickets, if available, can be purchased on the Spud Kings’ website or at the Bingham Healthcare Box Office at Mountain America Center.

Additionally, all NCDC games are streamed on FloHockey.TV.