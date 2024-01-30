After a two-game road trip last weekend, the Idaho Falls Spud Kings prepare for a three-game home stand. They will face the Provo Predators Friday and Saturday, followed by the Utah Outliers next weekend.

It was a semi-successful road trip for the Spud Kings last weekend, as they went 1-1. They lost 4-1 to the Pueblo Bulls and then won 4-1 against the Rock Springs Grizzlies. The Bulls won their game the following day as well, putting more distance in the standings between themselves and the Spud Kings.

What to expect from the Predators

Sitting in third place in the NCDC Mountain Division, the Predators are vying for home-ice advantage in the playoffs. They’re comfortably ahead of the fourth-place Bulls but have a long way to go to pass the second-place Outliers.

The Predators get their goals from a wide variety of players. In the last four games, they have points from 15 different players, including nine players who scored multiple points during that stretch.

Ryan Roethke and Jonatan Raatikainen have been hot for the Predators lately. Roethke has three goals and seven points in his last four games, while Raatikainen has one goal and four points over the same stretch.

What to expect from the Spud Kings

New head coach John Becanic got his first win with the Spud Kings last weekend. He’ll be looking to establish some consistency with his group and get the team playing his system. This will be Becanic’s first home game as coach, so he’ll get to experience the Mountain America environment for the first time.

In Becanic’s two games behind the bench, Timothy Kim and DJ MacLeish have shown their value with three assists each. Owen Pitters also has two goals during that span and Brayden Lewis has two assists.

One key for the Spud Kings will be spreading out their scoring. If they can get all four lines contributing consistently, they’ll be in a good position when the playoffs come around.

Both teams’ goaltenders played exceptionally last weekend. Tucker Inabinet of the Spud Kings started both games and posted a .939 save percentage with a 2.00 goals–against average. The Predators’ Michael Polston also started both of his team’s games and had an ever-so-slightly worse .937 save percentage with an identical 2.00 goals– against average. These games could turn out to be the battle of the goalies.

Where to watch

Both games will be at Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls. Tickets are available both online and at the box office, if available.

The games will also be streamed on FloHockey.TV, available with a subscription.