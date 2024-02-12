Nothing short of divine intervention is able to stop the Idaho Falls Spud Kings right now. It’s been evident for a few games, but they have solidified their reputation Saturday night by beating the first-place Ogden Mustangs 2-1 on the road. Their winning streak is now at five games.

The game

Landon Steffen cracked open the scoring less than two minutes into the game on a beautiful power move, putting the Spud Kings up 1-0. The next goal didn’t come until halfway through the second period when Owen Pitters scored his second powerplay goal in as many nights. Pitters has scored in each of his last three games.

Tucker Inabinet went five consecutive periods without allowing a goal — and the one that ended his run is surely one he’d like to get back. While killing a penalty, the Mustangs cleared the puck all the way down the ice. Inabinet came out to play the puck but mishandled it, allowing William Cherniak to scoop it up. Cherniak failed on his initial shot, but got the rebound for an easy tap-in.

The standings

The Spud Kings overtook the Pueblo Bulls in the standings with their win against the Utah Outliers Friday night. The Bulls lost to the Rock Springs Grizzlies Saturday, allowing the Spud Kings to put even more distance between them.

Next, the Spud Kings hope to pass the third-place Provo Predators in the standings. The Predators accounted for two of the Spud Kings’ wins during their current winning streak. The two teams face each other Thursday in Provo.

The next home game for the Spud Kings will be Friday in a rematch against the Mustangs. Tickets are available on the Spud Kings’ website and at the Mountain America Center box office.