Spud Kings defeat the Outliers 3-1 Friday night at the Mountain America Center.

The Spud Kings came into Friday nights game with a 7-7-1 record, coming off a 3-1 win against the Rock Springs Grizzlies on Nov 11.

The Outliers came into the game with an 8-6-2 record after defeating the Provo Predators 4-0 on Nov 11.

Lukas Malant started in net for Idaho Falls. Malant was key in the win against Rock Springs as he saved 33 out of 34 shots.

Philip Rondina started goalie for the Outliers. In his last start, Rondina picked up a shutout saving all 33 shots.

The last time these teams faced off, Outliers defeated the Spud Kings 7-1 with 5 goals in the third period on Oct 20.

Easton Edwards gave the spud kings a 1-0 lead in his first game with the team, when he found the back of the net with 7:14 remaining in the first period.

“Edwards has been a great addition,” said Marty Quarters, Spud Kings head coach. “”He brings a calmness to the game that most Alaskans have.”

Following the goal, fans threw teddy bears on the ice in honor of the teddy bear toss night presented by Rich Broadcasting, Sams Club and Teton Toyota. The teddy bears will be given to Toys for Tots following the game.

After one period, the Spud Kings led the Outliers 1-0 while being outshot 10-8.

Makar Klochkov scored for the outliers with 18:58 left in the second period, tying the game at 1-1. The assists came from Kieran Ronan and Garrett Joss.

The second period ended in a tie, 1-1 with the Outliers outshooting the Spud Kings 21-9.

Idaho Falls stole the lead with a goal from Xavier Goodwin to make the score 2-1 and leaving 6:02 on the game.

“It was electric,” said Goodwin. “It was one of my first goals so I was really happy about that. And that broke the tie in the game so that was a big moment.”

Jobek and Justin Taylor got the assists.

Then, with less than two minutes left in the game, the Outliers decided to pull their goalie and put another forward on the ice in a last effort to get ahead of the Spud Kings.

But with the goal unprotected, George Goodwin scored a goal with 0:07 left in the game, adding to the Spud Kings lead to 3-1 and sealing the win. Goalie, Malant, picked up the assist.

The third period ended without the Outliers responding to the Spud Kings last goal, final score was 3-1. Utah outshot Idaho Falls in the third period 14-13.

Outliers goalie, Rondina, saved 27 out of 29 shots.

While the Spud Kings goalie, Malant, saved 44 out of 45 shots.

“I just started to enjoy my time here,” said Malant. “I started to enjoy hockey again. I’m hanging out with the boys way more and I got like a family here.”

Quarters said he is excited about the direction the Spud Kings are headed, he feels like the leaders are starting to bring the team together.

Quarters also commented on Malant’s performance.

“He’s playing the way we expect him to play,” Quarters said. “He didn’t just give us a chance to win tonight, but he probably won that game for us with a couple saves he made.”

The Spud Kings next game is Saturday, Nov. 18 at home where they’ll take on the Rock Springs Grizzlies.