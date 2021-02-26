Stacking the way to a great time

During the cold winter months, BYU-Idaho students face the task of finding indoor activities when the weather makes the outdoors unbearable. Outdoor Activities developed crate stacking, an activity held in the BYU-Idaho Center courts every other Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Official dates and registration information can be found at BYU-I’s I-Belong events page.

“We, the Ropes Course team, put this together and we actually started working on it last semester,” said Andrew Moss, a sophomore studying business management. “It’s been pretty successful so far and it’s a lot of fun.”

Ashley Berry, a junior studying therapeutic recreation, said crate stacking isn’t a hard concept to understand.

“You take some plastic milk crates and flip them upside down,” Berry said. “Then you stick your toes in the handle holes and see how far you can climb while adding more crates on as you go.”

All students must sign a waiver before participating, and everyone involved uses proper safety gear such as helmets, climbing ropes and harnesses. A member of Outdoor Activities belays and ensures that climbers are safe throughout the process.

Participants utilize different strategies, but finding success requires focusing on the body’s center of gravity.

“Climbing shoes definitely help because it just hurts your feet,” Moss said. “Another tip is keeping that center of balance over the middle of the crate.”

Berry offered similar advice for maximum success.

“The most important thing to remember is to keep your weight forward because your weight is so unevenly distributed as you’re climbing,” Berry said.

With cold weather forcing people to spend time indoors, crate stacking provides students a chance to try something new.

“You can come to the gym and play volleyball every night, but it’s nice to have a little variety,” Moss said.