Voices ranging from sopranos to deep tenors blend in harmony and fill the night air as students sing hymns of praise underneath the BYU-Idaho stadium.

This weekly Sunday night tradition has continued among students for over two decades, and still continues to this day. Participant’s voices can be heard from neighboring apartments in the quiet evening streets.

Students come to stadium singing for a number of reasons. Friends invite friends, Instagram posts intrigue scrollers and curious tenants from local apartments investigate.

Weekly attendees, Logan Little and Luis Tovar, said similar things when asked why they go to stadium singing.

“I really like stadium singing because there is such a beautiful spirit when we all get together to sing,” Tovar said.

“My first two semesters here I had some friends invite me to go and I really enjoyed getting together with a bunch of people to sing hymns,” Little, a senior in communications and conductor of the music, said.

Each semester, positions open up for the chance to become conductors. After going to Stadium Singing for almost his whole school career, Little became a conductor for this Sunday night tradition.

“This is my first semester conducting and I love it,” Little said.

Due to winter weather conditions, Stadium Singing meets in the I-Center common area. The Spanish session starts at 8 p.m. every Sunday and English starts at 8:45 p.m.