Stage One protocols and BYU-Idaho

On April 30, Governor Brad Little announced the Stage One protocols for the reopening of Idaho. In response, BYU-Idaho announced their Stage One protocols in an official notice sent out on May 4.

Here is what the Stage One protocol for BYU-Idaho students and employees in Idaho:

Classes will continue remotely through the 2020 Spring Semester.

We anticipate BYU-Idaho’s reopening process to occur in a gradual manner. We will act conservatively in following national and local policies and guidelines with at least one to a two-week delay.

Regardless of any announcements from federal, state and local officials, a return to on-campus work and study will not take place immediately.

The university continues to actively plan for the 2020 Fall Semester. As conditions associated with COVID-19 are fluid, a return to campus is subject to official governmental and public health guidance.

Although many BYU-I facilities and services will remain close, the following is open to those who need or want:

Health Center.

Counseling Center (online only).

University Store (Monday-Friday 11 a.m.–4 p.m. and closed Tuesdays 11:30 a.m.–12:15 p.m.).

Crossroads (only open for pick-up Monday-Friday 11 a.m.–2 p.m. and 4–​​​​​​​6 p.m.).

Public Safety.

BYU-Idaho Support Center (BSC), Financial Aid, Advising, Career Services and other students’ services are accessible via the phone, email and online.

Click for more information on Idaho’s Stage One protocols and additional resources.