Nominations are open for the 2024 America’s Best Restroom competition hosted by the bathroom supply company Cintas, giving Idaho a chance to earn its first finalist.

Anyone can submit a lavish lavatory to the competition website, along with pictures and a short description of why.

Cintas announces ten finalists each June, and the public can vote on the winner until September. The winning bathroom gets $2,500 and a plaque they can put outside the entrance, forever memorializing the room as the peak of restroom innovation.

Past winners include airports, restaurants, hotels, zoos and even a Texas Buc-ee’s. The Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport took home the top prize for 2023.

In the 22-year history of the competitions, no restroom from Idaho has ever been a finalist.

“The state of their public restrooms can have a large impact on the public’s perception of a business,” said Julia Walsh, a marketing manager for Cintas, in a press release. “The Thurgood Marshall Airport restrooms are bright and airy and the embodiment of clean, with natural light and room for luggage. We’re proud to crown them as America’s Best Restroom.”

The Mountain West made big gains in the quest for the best in 2023 as two restrooms from Utah placed as finalists: the Snowbasin Resort in Huntsville, Utah, and the Little America Hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah.

New York and California have never won despite combining for 39 nominations since 2002. Meanwhile, Minneapolis, Minnesota has gone two-for-two, winning in 2013 and 2016.

The nomination period closes in June.

Explore the full interactive map of past winners and finalists here.