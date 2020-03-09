March 12 will be the first day individuals across the U.S. will be able to access the census online. The law requires it to be filled out as stated in the constitution.

The results from the 2020 census will impact Madison County in many ways. If the census count is correct, Madison County will be able to take steps to improve parks, roads and other aspects of the city. New businesses could take root in Rexburg, and the accurate amount of sales tax revenue will revert back to Madison County.

If the census count is not correct, as it wasn’t in the 2010 census, Madison County is looking to lose over $398,000 in the first year and over $6,560,000 each year after.

According to Mayor Jerry Merrill, if households do not fill out the census online, reminders will be mailed out followed by door to door census takers asking individuals to participate in their household.

According to Count Madison 2020, each household will receive an invitation to a link to participate in the short census survey.

Single students living in approved housing will be reported by BYU-Idaho, but married students, individuals who are married to students and other students who do not live in BYU-I approved housing, will have to access the survey and fill it out themselves.

Madison County and the city of Rexburg have put in a lot of work to ensure there is a correct count for this coming census.

“We just really want to emphasize that it is so important for people to be counted, not only for the good of the city, but for the good of the nation,” Merrill said. “They want to know how many people are in the whole country, so it is kind of a patriotic duty, like voting. In order to be a good patriotic citizen, you need to stand up and be counted. That is kind of our motto, ‘stand up and be counted.”