Standing as a witness

I stumbled across the announcement on Facebook. After reading it I felt as though sunshine was pouring out of the skies into my soul, just as intensely as when The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sung hymn 227, “There Is Sunshine in My Soul Today.”

From now on, witnesses for living baptisms, proxy baptisms and both living and proxy sealing ordinances can be either a worthy man or woman.

Witnessing might be seen as a small part of baptism but God declared it essential. As we read in 2 Corinthians 13:1, “In the mouth of two or three witnesses shall every word be established.”

Soon after the announcement I entered the baptistry chapel with my roommates. The familiar sight of the oxen, font and priesthood holders was beautifully modified by two young ladies sitting in the witnessing chairs. I felt the warmth and comfort of the Spirit immediately.

I felt an immediate draw to serve in this new capacity. When a temple worker with a kind smile asked for volunteers to witness next, my hand shot toward the heavens, matching the pace of my roommate’s.

We took our seats together. Once on the high chairs, I observed a new perspective of a vicarious ordinance I’ve participated in for seven years. Sitting on the edge of my seat, I feared I would miss seeing a toe or elbow come out of water. I became the epitome of “careful over casual.”

I grew up a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This change in application encouraged me to self-reflect on aspects of the gospel I overlooked. I forgot the value of many of our practices due to their repetition.

How would it feel to give an opening prayer for the first time? What about singing a hymn with a congregation, having never done it before?

As I asked myself these questions, I couldn’t remember the last time I volunteered as quickly to pray in class. I realized I have not sung with as much sunshine beaming out of me.

Serving in this new capacity blessed my life. Not only by expanding the areas I can serve, but also by renewing my appreciation for where I could serve before. I am determined to not take any opportunity for granted.

Every part of performing ordinances and making covenants helps strengthen our commitment to Christ. Whether it is praying to start the meeting, or witnessing the act, it all matters.

I am thankful for the inspiration of the Lord’s servants and how changes on a grand scale bless me individually to serve my Savior.