Standing ovation for the harpists of BYU-Idaho

Chatter between students in the Snow Recital Hall silenced as the lights started to dim. Nine girls, all in black dresses, walked across the stage while audience members clapped and cheered. The musicians took their seats as the audience’s claps died down and the performers began to pluck the strings on their instruments.

BYU-Idaho students and Rexburg locals had the opportunity to attend the Harp ensemble in the Snow Recital Hall on March 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Of the nine performers participating in the ensemble, there were six harpists, one violinist, one flutist and one viola player.

“I know some of the girls because I took harp ensemble last semester, so I came out to support them,” said Jessica Graf, a senior studying psychology. “Submerged was my favorite piece because it was contemporary, but it is definitely something that you would not expect a BYU-Idaho student to be playing just because it is really interpretive. I feel like they usually play really straight-forward music, so I thought that was really exciting.”

The pieces that were played included Oriental Dance by Hariette Cady, American Heritage Harp arranged by Louise Trotter, Fraicheur by Carlos Salzedo, La Source by Alphonse Hasselmans, Toccata by Susann McDonald, Chanson de Mai by Alphonse Hasselmans, Sonate fur Violine und Harfe by Gaetano Donizetti, Submerged by Miguel del Aguila, Clair de Lune by Claude Debussy and Danse Macabre, Op. 40, by Camille Saint-Saens.

“It is a growing experience each performance that you do,” said Sarah Mann, a sophomore studying music and a performer in the ensemble. “You get hyped about what you’re playing and bond with the other girls. When you get up there, you’re relieved of how much time and effort you put into the performance. When you’re performing, who cares if you missed that dang harmonic or if you missed like half of the notes or if you have to drop one hand? You’re just proud that you’re there creating music because that’s what it’s all about in the end.”

When the musicians were finished with their songs, every audience member stood up and cheered. Claps and roars were heard throughout the room as the musicians bowed and smiled.