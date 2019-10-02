OPINION: Star Trek vs. Star Wars

Star Trek would beat Star Wars in a fight. Everyone that says differently, is wrong. Now don’t misunderstand me, I love Star Wars just as much as Star Trek. However, everyone thinks Star Wars is so high and mighty because they have “the Force” and things that blow up planets. Well, even with those, Star Trek could win because of their technology, the races in their universe and their ultimate planet killers.

Star Wars technology:

· Cheesy holography: The holograms in Star Wars have no substance and are stuck in the color blue.They are good for nothing but communication.

· Slow ships: According to Han Solo in Episode Four, The Millennium Falcon is one of the fastest ships in the galaxy, with a speed of .5 over the speed of light.

· Blasters: In Star Wars, blasters only have two settings: stun and kill, as seen in Episode Four when a stormtrooper stuns Leia.

· Modes of travel: Star Wars is limited in their methods of travel, which typically include shuttle, foot, or a floating car.

Star Trek technology:

· Legit holography: The holograms in Star Trek are far more advanced than the ones in Star Wars. Star Trek holograms have substance to them. You can touch them, work out with them and even be healed by them. The Doctor in “Star Trek: Voyager” was a hologram that healed people, hence the name “Doctor.” Star Trek holograms can also kill. In “First Contact”, as the Borg take over the Enterprise, Captain Picard uses the holodeck to kill two of them by turning off the deck’s safety.

· Fast ships: In Star Wars, Han Solo brags about the Millennium Falcon going .5 past the speed of light. Yes, that is faster than Warp One, but that’s because Warp One is light speed. Warp Two is the light speed squared, Warp Three is light speed cubed, and so on. So, obviously, ships in Star Trek are faster than those in Star Wars.

· Phasers: As stated earlier, blasters have two settings: stun and kill. In Star Trek, phasers have three power settings: stun, kill and vaporize. As well as power settings, phasers can also fire a single blast, a continuous stream or a cone.

· Modes of travel: Star Trek has the same travel methods as Star Wars, but they also have transporters. Transporters transfer matter from one point to another by turning the person or object into energy and sending it to a different location.

Star Wars races:

· The Force: I’m counting the Force as a race because it is called “the living force.” Yes, the Force is powerful and is “in all things, through all things” etc. It’s the only real race that is ultimate in Star Wars.

Star Trek races:

· The Q Continuum: The Q are a race of beings that are omnipotent. They can turn a human into a single-celled organism, destroy stars with the snap of a finger or send a ship to a different galaxy just because they want to. The Q are just as powerful, if not more powerful than the Force.

· The Douwd: The Douwd are another omnipotent race. They are featured in “The Next Generation” episode “The Survivors.” The Douwd that you meet in that episode killed an entire race because that race killed his human wife.

· The Borg: The Borg are a cybernetic race that injects nanites into their victims that turn them into another Borg, taking all their knowledge, skills and free will, adding them to the Collective.

· Telepaths: Star Trek has several races that are telepathic. Just to name two of them, there are Vulcans and Betazoids. Vulcans require physical contact to perform their telepathy, so they’re not the strongest telepaths in the galaxy. Betazoids can gather information from the mind of someone else from a distance, which counselor Deanna Troi does in many diplomatic meetings to see if the other side was lying. Betazoids are also empathic, meaning they can sense a person’s emotions.

The races of Star Trek are far superior to those of Star Wars. Both the Q and the Douwd can kill anything and everything they want. The Borg can turn anybody into one of them, so imagine if a Borg assimilated a Jedi. Then they’d have lightsabers and the Force. Also the telepaths would be great at gathering information, like troop placements, from the enemy.

Star Wars planet killers:

· Death Star: There were two Death Stars, each with the capability to destroy a planet. That is impressive. They can also hold thousands of soldiers and ships, so the Death Stars are great for destroying and invading.

· Starkiller Base: Starkiller Base is a magnificent force. It eats a star, then can destroy an entire solar system across the galaxy. It’s huge and intimidating. No one can deny that.

Star Trek planet killers:

· Doomsday Machine: In Star Trek’s Original Series, the Enterprise encounters The Doomsday Machine. It had recently eaten an entire planet that is about the same level of strength as the original Death Star. They had to destroy The Doomsday Machine by ramming an entire star ship down its throat. One torpedo took down the Death Star. Not very good, if you ask me.

· Trilithium missile: In the movie “Star Trek Generations” a scientist develops missiles that can destroy a star by stopping all fusion within. These missiles were used throughout the movie, destroying several stars and the planets within their systems. This is stronger than Starkiller Base, because the base takes time to eat the star, and when it destroys a solar system, it only ends the planets, not the star itself.

Hoping to end the argument of Star Wars being better than Star Trek, I have presented to you my thoughts of these fictional shows. Please pass on the knowledge of Star Trek’s superiority.