A new Starbucks location opened in Rexburg on University Boulevard on May 20.

The new location began construction next to Applebee’s last fall. Construction was completed earlier this month and staff held a soft opening event with friends and family before opening to the public.

Sophia Faraguti, a senior studying software engineering, studied at the new Starbucks this weekend.

“​I’ve ​always ​loved sitting ​at ​a ​coffee ​shop ​or ​a ​little ​tea ​shop,” Faraguti said. “​We ​have ​a ​lot ​of ​places on campus ​but ​just getting ​outside ​of ​campus is ​kind ​of ​nice.”

To those looking to try something new, Faraguti recommends Starbucks cake pops or flavored lemonades.

Though Starbucks is primarily known for serving coffee-based beverages, they also offer a variety of coffee-free options such as lemonade, herbal tea, “refreshers” and hot chocolate. They can provide substitutions and customizations for any drink order, including substituting coffee for a “cream base” in frappuccinos. Find Starbucks’ full menu here.

In addition to items on their menu, Starbucks also sells packaged coffees, teas and reusable cups and tumblers.

In January, Starbucks became “the first national coffeehouse in the U.S. to offer customers the option to use their personal cup when mobile ordering,” according to their website. This came as part of Starbucks goal to reduce their contribution to carbon emissions, water use and waste by 2030.

Patrons can order beverages to be served in their own clean, reusable cup for a $0.10 discount on their purchase and 25 bonus stars on the Starbucks app. Cups are not required to be Starbucks brand to redeem this deal and can be used when ordering in the cafe, drive-thru or mobile app.

More discounts and deals can be found on the Starbucks website or mobile app.

Starbucks is located at 1050 Golden Beauty Drive, off University Boulevard near exit 332. They are open 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.