In an official notice on March 26, BYU-Idaho sent a response to the state’s stay-at-home order.

“Yesterday, Governor Brad Little announced a statewide stay-home order for all of Idaho and signed an emergency declaration. It is available at https://coronavirus.idaho.gov. The order is effective immediately and will remain in effect for at least 21 days.

Here is what the order means for BYU-Idaho students and employees:

Self-isolate for at least the next 21 days

Essential campus facilities and services will remain open Health Center Counseling Center (online only) Crossroads (limited options available for pick-up only at the MC Catering east door from 11–2 and 4–6) Public Safety BYU-Idaho Support Center (BSC), Financial Aid, Advising, Career Services, and other students services are accessible via phone, email, and online

All non-essential facilities and services will close

Limit public transit

No gatherings

Outdoor activities near your home are okay but a safe distance of six feet must be kept between those who do not live in the same household

Practice good hygiene

To be consistent with the order and other actions by governing bodies (e.g. Federal Government, Church leaders, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local health authorities, etc.), we advise the following:

Cease all non-essential travel If you are currently living away from Rexburg, do not return. Doing so puts you and others at risk. BYU-Idaho employees are working diligently to develop and deliver all current and Spring Semester academic courses and other services you will need for success remotely. If you choose to stay in Rexburg, please do not travel. This includes but is not limited to weekend trips, family visits and events, conference weekend travel, and all other non-essential travel during the break in-between semesters. Consolidate trips to grocery stores, gas stations, healthcare services, pharmacies, and other essential facilities. Avoid all non-essential gatherings of any number of individuals outside of your household.

Contact your local health department for guidance on the possible need for quarantine if you’ve experienced one of the following: Recently returned from travel Been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 Had close contact with a household member who is experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19

Seek medical treatment by phone first if you experience the following symptoms: Fever Cough Breathing difficulty



With current COVID-19 restrictions, being in Rexburg for school will be very different. We should not expect the same experience and in-person social interactions we’ve previously enjoyed. It is our responsibility to protect ourselves and the community. There are many at-risk individuals that need all of us to be good citizens.

Following these directions will help everyone remain safe and healthy.”