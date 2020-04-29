Since the beginning of COVID-19’s spread, my family and I have been practicing social distancing. We wear masks in grocery stores, avoid contact with everyone not living in our home, and only go out for the essentials.

As we try to do our part in all of this some people are doing the opposite.

Stay-at-home orders are in place for at least 42 states. As a result, groups are starting to protest. The very thing meant to keep citizens safe is now making them upset.

A protest in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on April 20 included thousands of people. Attendees honked horns, shook signs and waved flags near the capitol building protesting the orders.

Echoing Pennsylvania, thousands of protestors crowded Milwaukee, Wisconsin on April 24. Some carried rifles yelling, “All workers are essential workers.”

This is an unpredictable time in our history. Our economy is suffering and people are out of work. It’s hard to stay calm when we feel as though we have no control. However, protesting the safety protocols our governors put into action to keep us safe is not the way for us to gain back control.

Action is being taken. Consider the coronavirus relief bill, the many landlords not collecting rent or creating flexibility for renters, grocery stores and food delivery services, and the fact that many essential businesses are hiring in abundance.

Some people haven’t taken the stay-at-home order seriously, to begin with. Despite the warnings, college kids went on spring break trips, others continue with non-essential travel, and social-distancing still isn’t a priority for many.

I’ve heard many individuals claim, “It doesn’t affect me. I’m young and healthy.”

Just because it isn’t affecting you directly doesn’t mean people our age aren‘t getting very sick. According to the CDC just on April 29, the United States had 37 COVID-19 related deaths ages 15-24, and 253 deaths ages 25-34.

Over the course of the outbreak, the U.S. has an estimate of over 928,000 cases and over 52,000 deaths according to the CDC.

Not only can we contract the virus, but we can be asymptomatic and spread it to others without knowing. Think of those who are more at risk: immunocompromised individuals, older generations, and our healthcare workers who put their lives at risk to protect us.

The goal of social distancing and quarantine is to flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19. It’s time to stop thinking about ourselves and how bored we are at home. Think about the people who are terrified to leave their homes to get groceries because they have asthma or diabetes. Or the healthcare workers who are working around the clock. Or essential workers who restock the shelves at your local convenience store.

If you don’t want to stay home for your own health and well-being, stay home for theirs. This is a time to be united. We will make it through this together.