Staying productive during the winter months

With colder temperatures, it can be hard to find things to do to stay entertained. Although temperatures in Rexburg continue to decrease, students can stay warm and participate in the following indoor activities with roommates, home evening groups and others.

Baking

Baking is a hands-on activity that allows students to interact with each other while making tasty and festive treats.

Mary Lloyd, a sophomore studying public health, has been baking since she was 13 and loves it — particularly cookies and bread.

“I love baking because it’s something other people can benefit from,” Lloyd said.

Make it a service activity and deliver baked goods to friends, acquaintances and strangers alike.

Indoor Sports

There are multiple indoor sports that students can participate in on campus, including basketball, volleyball, walleyball, bowling, futsal etc. The BYU-Idaho Center courts are lined for the sports mentioned above, according to the BYU-Idaho recreational facilities homepage.

In addition to the BYU-Idaho Center, the John W. Hart Building offers facilities including the fitness center, pool and racquetball courts. In the Hyrum Manwaring center, bowling is available as well as other activities in the game hall such as board games, pool tables, ping pong tables and foosball tables.

Bob Ross Painting Night

Painting as an apartment or as a home evening group can be fun, explained Greg Barlow, a junior studying agribusiness.

“It’s cool to see all the different kinds of paintings,” Barlow said. “Although everyone is watching the same video, everyone takes a different approach and each of their paintings comes out different.”

According to Bryse Allen, a sophomore studying public health, this type of activity is enjoyable because of everyone in the group. She said that it puts you out of your comfort zone and allows those involved to laugh at themselves and see how paintings differ from others.

Get more involved this winter by doing interactive indoor activities as an apartment or home evening group. Baking, indoor recreational activities and a Bob Ross night are some activities, but there are countless more that could be enjoyable.