Stepping towards success

The Internship & Career Services Office navigates BYU-Idaho students through the process of finding and receiving an internship. An internship provides students the opportunity to apply what they learn in school to real-life situations and receive hands-on experience.

Besufkad Lemma, a senior studying business analytics, has been involved in helping others find internships for almost three years.

“Internships prepare students for a job,” Lemma said. “They go out there and see what they are getting themselves into and know what is out there.”

Each major has its own requirements for approved internships. The Internship & Career Services Office helps students find internships that meet those standards.

“If they find an internship, but it doesn’t meet their requirements, then they would not be able to get credit for it,” Lemma said.

Another resource for students to use is Handshake. Handshake uses student’s personal preferences to find the best internships and jobs available in their career fields. There are many different opportunities for students.

According to the Handshake website, there are “rewarding jobs for every student. Engineering. Business. Healthcare. Education. Nonprofit. More opportunities than any other early career site.”

Lemma has seen several instances of success during his time at the Internship & Career Services Office.

“I have a friend who’s very dedicated to using all of our resources. He found an internship with Southwest where he would get paid 50 dollars an hour. As a marketing major, it was a very good opportunity for him,” Lemma said.

Zachary Delano, a senior studying computer science, had the opportunity to work as an intern at MultiScale Health Networks, a company that makes web applications for nurses and hospitals.

“I learned a ton about how things work in the industry and professional life,” Delano said. “I was able to see why everything in school was relevant. I didn’t expect to pick it up as quickly as I did. A lot of people underestimate their abilities, but you can learn pretty well on the job.”

Delano is now employed with the company that had originally given him the internship, MultiScale Health Networks.

He gained experience in that internship and has received several job offers from other companies since then.

Those interested in learning more about receiving an internship may visit the Internship & Career Services Office in MC 129A or visit the website.