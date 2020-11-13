Steven J. Lund and Kalleen Lund speak at devotional

The Young Men General President, Steven J. Lund, and his wife Kalleen Lund shared inspirational messages with students at BYU-Idaho on Nov. 10.

Kalleen Lund began the devotional by sharing what she learned from the experiences and trials of a beloved ancestor.

“Mary Price Howell Adams was my maternal grandmother‘s – grandmother,” Kalleen Lund said. “While pulling and pushing the handcart, Mary would become so exhausted and disheartened that when the camp would stop at noon and again at night she would fall to the ground in a weakened condition, and her companion Ann James would pray over her asking God to give the frail little body the physical power and courage to reach Zion.”

She compared her ancestor‘s experience with the experiences students face as they arrived on campus. Kalleen Lund shared the importance of turning to the Lord in prayer when in need.

Steven Lund followed Kalleen Lund with an address focused on experiences on his mission preparations before he went to serve the Lord in the Netherlands.

“The gospel will enlighten everything you study here and forever,” Steven Lund said. “What will help most is broadly understood, full–bodied, indivisible now-and-forever truth.”

He said that during the most challenging moments in his life, he leans on prayer and fasting to gain inspired guidance from the Lord.

The devotional is available to watch on the BYU-I website.