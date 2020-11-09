Steven Lund prepares to speak at devotional

According to the BYU-Idaho website, “in place of gathering at the BYU-I Center, all Fall 2020 Semester devotionals will be prerecorded and will become available below on Tuesdays between 11:15 and 11:30 a.m.”

According to University Relations, “Steven Lund has received an undergraduate degree in communications and a law degree, both from Brigham Young University. He and his wife, Kalleen, have four children and nine grandchildren.”

He also serves as a regent of the Utah System of Higher Education. Steven Lund has had a deep history of service in the Church.

According to University Relations, “Brother Lund was sustained as Young Men general president on April 4, 2020.”

