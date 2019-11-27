‘Sticking’ to your true self

Decorating water bottles is a trend that has swept the country, including BYU-Idaho’s campus. Hydro Flask, Yeti, Kleen Kanteen or other stainless steel water bottle brands are commonly seen with stickers on them.

The trend began when the company Hydro Flask encouraged its customers to express themselves through decorating their water bottles with stickers and accessories. Many water bottle customers who attend BYU-I heard this message loud and clear.

“I actually have different water bottles and each water bottle has a different theme,” said Jade McDowell, a senior studying English. “But, this one is my ‘everything’ water bottle because it makes me happy so it just has all of the things that I like in life.”

Students like McDowell use this embellishment as a way to show where they are from, where they have been and to share their individual personalities.

“I’m a child of the 90s and I love music. These [stickers] are kind of reminiscent of when I grew up,” said Stephanie Venema, a senior studying English education.

For those who like adventure, a water bottle may have stickers of mountains or national parks. Others who prefer Netflix over the outdoors may have water bottles with stickers quoting inside jokes from their favorite tv shows.

“I just looked for stickers on Redbubble and found a bunch of different things that I loved,“ said Sam Davis, a freshman studying early childhood special education. “I have some from The Office, Parks and Rec, Harry Potter…and I’ve got some Tom Holland in there.”

Websites like Redbubble, Etsy and Sticker Mule offer many sticker options that are unique and can be customized. These companies take the challenge given by Hydro Flask to a new level.

“I love stickers because they are fun and they help me to show people what I like,” Davis said.

For some students, these water bottle stickers almost act as a passport as they document their adventures through stickers. These stickers can also be great conversation starters.

This trend has been booming in Rexburg for many students. The question becomes, how would you express yourself through stickers?