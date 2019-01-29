What eastern Idaho has to offer if you’re bored

Sharing is caring!











Everyone that lives in Rexburg has heard plenty of people say, “There’s nothing to do here.” For those people who complain about there being nothing to do, here are some ideas:

1. Right now is winter time, so it’s the perfect time to rent a snowmobile. There are rental locations in Ashton and Idaho Falls. If it seems expensive, get a group together and have everybody pitch in.

2. Have you ever heard of Heise Hot Springs in Ririe? It might be a little cold to go now, but with spring coming in a couple months, this could be something to look into. There is a swimming pool, zip-line, camping, and more.

3. The Museum of Rexburg … in Rexburg. This museum is fairly new, having opened just shy of three years ago. It was formerly known as the Teton Dam Museum, but there has been additions to the museum.

4. One more thing that will be great in a few months is the Darby Canyon ice caves. One thing about Idaho is you never run out of nature.

5. Speaking of nature, there are tons of things to do outside. In the winter you can go sledding, build a snowman and ice skate. In the summer you can go bridge jumping, float down the river or have a lake day. There is so much to do, you just have to look and find it.