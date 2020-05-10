The month of May will be designated as Wildfire Awareness Month Gov. Brad Little announced in a press release April 30. This is an attempt to prevent human-made forest fires that require many state resources to fight.

“Preventable wildfires threaten lives, property and precious resources every year,” according to the press release. “Firefighters and emergency responders are needed more than ever to keep Idahoans safe, so please do your part to prevent human-caused wildfires.”

In the press release, Little asked for citizens to be extra vigilant this season to help firefighters.

“Students can help prevent fires by just being smart,” said Stan Crittenden, a fire instructor with the Madison Fire Department. “It is very popular here in Rexburg for people to go into the desert after hours and light a bonfire, and come June that is not a good idea. With the wind we have around here and the weather changes, it can become very dangerous.”

Permits for debris burnings — classified as burning a large amount of weeds or other organic material — are also required by May 10, according to another press release. Permits are not required for recreational burning.

Closed burn season begins May 10 and can extend through Oct. 20. During this time a debris burning permit is required, according to a Burn Permit Brochure. According to the press release, burn permits are especially important during this pandemic.

“With the threat of COVID-19, the burn permit system is more important than ever, protecting firefighters by reducing the number of false alarms and allowing fire crews to respond only when truly needed,” according to the release. “Having a burn permit on record means fire managers can also respond more quickly to fires that escape. This can also potentially reduce the liability of the burner if their fire escapes.”

You can obtain a permit by visiting burnpermits.idaho.gov. Burn permits are free of charge and good for 10 days.