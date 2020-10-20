Striving to empower students

The Women in Business Society mission statement states, “Strive to empower, uplift, and prepare women to fulfill their full potential within the workplace, the community, and the home.”

The society fulfills this mission by presenting the tools to fulfill their potential in those three environments.

During each semester, the society offers opportunities over Zoom and in-person for members to participate in. They hold meetings on Wednesdays and Thursdays every week, and sometimes bi-weekly, at 5:15 p.m. throughout the semester. Membership is free during the fall semester, and students can register through the society’s Instagram, Facebook or LinkedIn profiles.

Although the society is called Women in Business, membership is extended to students of all majors and genders.

“Students who are not business majors should absolutely join,” said Laura Shumway, president of the society and a senior studying business management. “Every single person will need business skills, regardless of what major you are. God wants us all to realize and utilize our individual worth and skills. The Women in Business Society makes that happen for each member.”

WIB invites men to join in an effort to increase the knowledge of how women and men can collaborate to create a unified workforce.

“We need men in the society so we can learn to understand to work in an environment with both genders,” said Estefany Conteras-Chang, co-vice president for social media and a senior studying business analytics. “To understand each other and work efficiently as a team.”

The society brings back BYU-I and Women in Business alumni to enlighten current members with their experience. They give details on what the workforce entails and share the tools vital to obtaining a career. One of their keynote speakers this semester is an alumna currently working for the investment banking company Goldman Sachs.

Along with mentorship, Women in Business offers leadership positions within the society, which can be added to a resume.

They also offer opportunities for networking, learning new skills, learning from keynote speakers, learning about possible internships and companies interested in you, creating new friendships, and developing an understanding of how a team works.

Their first in-person activity on Oct. 1 revolved around team-building. Members met up at the BYU-Idaho ropes course to work through the course as a society.

The activities involved working as a group on the wooden balance beam and walking across wires with a partner with the rest of the team hovering around, hands at the ready to catch them if they should fall.

Hana Edossa, Vice President of Recruitment and Retention for the society and a sophomore studying business analytics, shared her experience on the ropes course.

As a group of them walked across the wires hand in hand, Edossa explained how she could feel the butterflies rise inside her stomach, as she looked down at the wires growing farther apart. Despite the nerves, she said she knew her teammates would catch her.

“My partner kept telling me to push my body in, and I kept thinking, I am trying so hard,” Edossa said.

Edossa explained that to stay on the ropes they needed to angle into each other. This relates back to the idea that, in order to succeed as a society, they need to lean on each other and trust they will work together to obtain their goals.

Karla Salina, Vice-President of the society, and a junior studying business management marketing invites anyone on the fence about joining to come and see if it’s the right fit.

For more information on WIB visit its FaceBook page.