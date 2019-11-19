Strumming along to the seasons of life

Strumming on his guitar, Eddie Romero, a freshman studying construction management, performs in Rexburg and beyond.

Romero said he likes to perform for his friends and shower-head. He goes to small venues, and recently performed at the Acoustic Café.

Romero started playing the piano when he was eight and picked the guitar up three years ago.

“I had a school project during my sophomore year of high school. I had someone play the guitar for it. I was super intrigued by it, so I decided to pick it up,” said Romero. “I started to pluck out a few chords and it just slowly progressed from there.”

Romero plays gospel and folk music and also writes and produces his own songs.

“When I’m writing music, there is a prime time for ideas and inspiration. Usually, it’s between 11 o’clock and 2 in the morning — perfect times for inspiration to come,” Romero said.

He has two different ways of writing his music.

“I’ll either find a chord progression or some notes or melody I like and I will go along with that. I’ll play until I have something to work with. On the contrary, I’ll have lyrics that stick out to me. It might sound trite to say that, but that’s how it is for most composers,” Romero said.

He finds his inspiration from multiple places.

“Finding inspiration depends on the mood I’m in. Often, it’s the place I am in life,” Romero said. “Whether I’m struggling with something or I’m on a high, that is what I will write about.”

He also finds some of his inspiration from his friends and their struggles. One of his songs called “Seasons” is about hardships.

“Part of the chorus is ‘life is not a season,’”Romero said. “Life isn’t just one season where you are going to be stuck in something grave. You aren’t always going to be happy. You’re not going to always feel joy. You don’t have to worry about the spot you are in you should look forward to the seasons of your life.”

Whatever season he’s in, Romero will continue to strum on his guitar.