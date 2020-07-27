Strumming through life

On June 18, over 100 people from the community gathered around the Beehive Pavilion for Juneteenth, to celebrate Black artists and culture.

Theophilus Appau-Nkansah, a junior studying software engineering was among those musicians that performed.

During his performance, attendees clapped and swayed along as he played guitar and sang.

Appau-Nkansah moved from Accra, Ghana to attend school at BYU-Idaho. He learned how to play guitar while on his mission in Nigeria.

“I started music for fun, I learned to play the guitar because of the squeaking sound it makes when you change chords, it was fascinating to me,” said Appau-Nkansah. “I started playing in my room and people told me it sounded nice, so I started playing at people’s weddings and events.”

He shares his music through his Instagram page and mostly sings covers, but recently released a single called “Dear God, Spoil Der. Amen.”

“Sometimes I’m so fixated on a certain musician, I’ll only play their songs for a little,” Appau-Nkansah said. “Sometimes it‘s all Bruno Mars or Ed Sheeran.”

Appau-Nkansah appreciated performing at Juneteenth because it brought a group of people together that he wasn’t expecting.

“My professor emailed me and told me I did a good job, and I was not expecting him there,” Appau-Nkansah said. “I was expecting more Black people but the event brought a lot of diverse people together.”

He plays music to make other people happy and bring them peace.

“What gets me to continue to play music is the feedback I get from people,” Appau-Nkansah said. “I have people that I’ve never met message me and tell me that my music brightened their day.”