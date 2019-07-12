Strut your stuff at the spring fashion show

This Saturday, students studying home and family are bringing their work to the stage.

In the David O. McKay Amphitheater at 6 p.m., the spring fashion show will take place. Tickets can be bought through the ticket office for $3 each.

The theme of the show is Avant Garden. Plants are contributed by students studying applied plant science. Refreshments will be served during the event.

Students in the department have worked all semester to put together the event and the projects used in the event.

The event was put together by Genet Orme, a professor in the Home and Family Department, along with several students that are studying apparel entrepreneurship: Quinn Bird (senior), Maren Faris (senior), Jill Sutton (junior), and Katie Wilson (senior).

“It’s a showcase of everything that our major does,” Sutton said. “And so it not only helps us become unified, it helps us become inspired by what we do. It’s very creative.”

Several clothing styles, including children’s clothing, will be shown during the fashion show.

More information on the event can be found on the school calendar.