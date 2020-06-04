Stud-‘eh’-ing in Nova Scotia

In Sydney, Nova Scotia, Glen Bourgeois, a junior studying music, continues to attend online classes at BYU-Idaho.

“This being my second semester studying online for courses, I find it a little easier this time around than it was the previous time,” Bourgeois said. “Professors are getting used to it, and it’s an ever-evolving thing.”

Spring Semester 2020 has offered new challenges and opportunities for learning due to the coronavirus. One of the positives of online courses this semester for Bourgeois is the flexibility and homework load of remote classes.

“I’m not even sure if I have the same schedule every week when it comes to study patterns,” he said. “But (remote learning) permits me a flexibility that I don’t know if I would have on campus.”

Even with the different way of learning this semester, course work for Bourgeois isn’t all too different from being on BYU-I’s campus.

“Some people might say that online courses are double the work of an on-campus class; I would tend to agree, but these remote courses somewhat balance out,” Bourgeois said. “Some of these courses are courses I’ve been waiting quite a bit to be able to take, so I’m quite happy to do the extra work right now.”

Bourgeois said while classroom distractions such as students who arrive late, students who take naps during class or projector power outages are kept to a minimum over Zoom, there are other distractions one has to account for during online learning. Bourgeois openly admits that his distractions and challenges of living alone differ widely from the challenges and distractions posed by living in roommate-filled apartments in Idaho.

“I would argue that I haven’t gotten away from distractions, because now more than ever when everyone is communicating online through Facebook or email, whenever I hear a ‘ding’ come from my computer, it’s like ‘What could that be?'” Bourgeois said. “A certain class requires us to use Marco Polo for our group discussions, and Canvas is sending notifications like crazy as of late, so it’s almost like learning how to multitask.”

Even though spring semester continues to be remote, Bourgeois offered a piece of advice for other international students who are at home in their own countries: Go the visual route to stay connected while being socially distant.

“The two-way conversation with video tricks me into believing that I’m more social right now as an online student than I would be in my community,” Bourgeois said. “Connect with the people who make you feel connected. If you’ve got good friends and you all have internet connections, and those are the people who make the day go easier for you when you’re on campus, try and connect with those people.”