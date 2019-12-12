Student arrested for alleged felony battery in the Hart building

Police arrested a BYU-Idaho student Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted someone in the John W. Hart Building.

Police arrested Alan Klein Lauese, 26 at 4:37 p.m. on a felony warrant. The Madison County Jail list him being arrested on a felony aggravated battery charge.

According to a Rexburg Police Department log, the Public Safety office asked the police to meet with the victim and were shown a video of the alleged battery that occurred on Tuesday.

“Police watched the video and then met with the victim,” the log reads. “Police were able to determine that an aggravated battery had occurred.”

The victim sustained a concussion, was treated and released, according to the log.

Lauese is being held in the Madison County Jail on $20,000 bail.

Scroll reached out to the Rexburg Police Department who did not return a request for comment.

This article will be updated as more information is released.