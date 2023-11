This semester’s “S tudent Art Show” will debut on Wednesday, November 29, with an opening reception and awards in the Jacob Spori Gallery on the first floor of the Spori building. The gallery will remain with students’ artwork on display through December 13th for all to visit.

The show’s timings will coincide with the building’s operational hours, ensuring ample opportunity for visitors to engage with the art on display.





Find more information about the art show schedule on their website.