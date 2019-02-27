Student charged with rape and other sex crimes

A BYU-Idaho student is facing up to life in prison if convicted after being charged with rape Tuesday.
Connor A. Hammond, 21, is charged with one felony count of rape of a victim aged 16 or 17 years of age and four felony counts of lewd conduct with a minor under 16 years of age, according to court documents.
Details of the alleged lewd conduct and rape are unknown as court documents have been sealed.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 12 at the Madison County Courthouse. He remains held at the Madison County Jail on $200,000 bail.
This is crazy, I went on a date with this guy…
Same! It was a weird date. 😮
ALSO SAME he complained the whole time of his psycho ex-fiancé HE WAS DEFINITELY THE PSYCHO
He messaged my friend asking if she wanted to go on a date and when she stopped responding because he was asking for her number he messaged her five times after. Then he messaged two other friends if they could give him her number. It’s a good think she didn’t go on the date or that could have been her.
I went on a date with him. Not good vibes at all.