Student charged with rape and other sex crimes

A BYU-Idaho student is facing up to life in prison if convicted after being charged with rape Tuesday.

Connor A. Hammond, 21, is charged with one felony count of rape of a victim aged 16 or 17 years of age and four felony counts of lewd conduct with a minor under 16 years of age, according to court documents.

Details of the alleged lewd conduct and rape are unknown as court documents have been sealed.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 12 at the Madison County Courthouse. He remains held at the Madison County Jail on $200,000 bail.