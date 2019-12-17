Student desks to car wrecks

Contributed to Scroll by Trent Skousen.

The students left the classroom a few at a time. The New Testament class ended at 1:45 p.m., and almost everyone had left by 1:50 p.m. A few stragglers remained, waiting to speak with their professor, Chris Allison.

Slowly, these students left the classroom as they finished speaking with Allison. One student, Richard Luyhengo, a BYU-Idaho student from South Africa, sat patiently waiting until Allison finished with the last of his classmates, and watched Allison gather his things.

Allison turned and headed towards the door at the rear of the room, holding his set of scriptures and a notebook. As he did, Luyhengo quickly stood and stopped Allison. “I have one more question for you!”

Allison stopped and smiled at Luyhengo, “Of course!”

Luyhengo’s question? “What do I do if I want to be firm in my beliefs, but I might offend people with them?”

The two of them sat together in the classroom for the next twenty minutes. Allison showed no sign of hurry, and Luyhengo no sign of tiring in questions. As Allison spoke with Luyhengo, his arms waved in the air.

“I love the Gospel,” Allison said. “I think I’ve always had a strong testimony. I always believed that God knew my path.”

Allison said he always wanted to jump off the highest bridges. In his life, he has broken 17 bones and had seven surgeries, all stemming from a self-diagnosed need for action.

His father served in the Navy, and his family lived just outside Hill Air Force Base in Layton, Utah. Most church members in their ward were stationed at the base, so Allison grew up with servicemen and women.

“I never wanted to be in the military,” Allison said. “I never wanted that.”

Despite his desire to avoid the armed forces, when Allison was 17-years-old, an Army recruiter walked into his high school. Before a school assembly, the recruiter took a few minutes to introduce himself to the students and invited them to speak with him. At that moment, Allison said he felt something.

“It was a prompting,” Allison said. “It told me I needed to speak with that man. Foolishly, I avoided the prompting.”

After several days on campus, the recruiter left. Allison tried to move on but said he felt a second, stronger prompting shortly after. Finally, he decided to confirm the feeling with God.

“I prayed about it,” he said. “But then I got an impression. I realized that God already knew I didn’t want to join the military, but I trusted that he knew my path better than I did. So I went looking for the recruiter.”

Allison tracked the recruiter back to his office. At the time, Allison’s parents were unaware of his plans.

“He asked if I wanted to do full-time or part-time,” Allison said. “I said, ‘Part-time?’ I didn’t even know that was an option.”

After talking with his parents and according to Allison, after convincing his mother, he joined the Army Reserve. He was initially assigned to an office where he worked in records for six years.

When the option to go to jump school arrived, Allison seized the opportunity.

“Many of the guys in the unit were these hardened guys, but they were terrified to jump out of an airplane,” Allison said. “For me, that was the best part.”

His work in the military changed drastically after graduating jump school.

“I went from working with typewriters to jumping out of airplanes and playing with the most advanced weapons-systems the military could buy,” Allison said. “It was awesome.”

In 2003, BYU-Idaho offered Allison a position to teach full-time in the religious education department. He had previously been a seminary teacher in Utah in addition to his part-time Army Reserve work.

After he left the Army, however, Allison described a void that existed in his life.

“I missed the high-octane work offered by the military,” he said.

One day, a friend invited Allison to attend a meeting at a local fire department. The department offered classes in basic firefighting to certify volunteer firefighters. His friend was interested in applying and wanted Allison to go with him.

“I wasn’t interested,” Allison said. “But, I said I would go for the free pizza.”

By the time the meeting ended, Allison was hooked. Not only did the fire department convince him to take the basic course, but Allison also kept going. Over the next several years, he became a firefighter, albeit only working part-time to balance his teaching job. Then he became a certified EMT. When that wasn’t enough, he certified in wildland firefighting.

“The allure of firefighting is the rewards,” Allison said. “In one way, it’s selfish what you do. You get a thrill from it. But on the other hand, it’s service. You get to help people.”

The first serious call he went on was a car accident. When they arrived on the scene, the injuries were severe. Allison found a hurt young man and began CPR. According to Allison, the boy did not survive.

“When an EMT is certified, all they know up to that point is theoretical,” Allison told me. “Some people, they go on their first call, and they quit.”

Allison knew the young man’s parents. They were in his stake at church. He spoke to them at the hospital and informed them about their son.

Bigger calls where all the resources and skills practiced by a team are required mean the most to Allison. He thinks the best part of a firefighter’s job is to put their training into use.

“Don’t get me wrong,” Allison said, holding his hands up. “We don’t sit around and wait for big car wrecks. Obviously, nobody wants that to happen. But when those calls do come, and they will, it’s nice to be able to show up and know we can help. We know people will get hurt. It happens. I want to be there to help them when they do.”

Despite the skydiving, weapons and fires that Allison deals with in his professional career, Allison’s wife doesn’t concern herself with his safety.

“She just tells me to do what I love,” Allison said.

The only exception is when he’s fighting wildland fires.

“She doesn’t want me to inhale the smoke,” Allison said.

A call came in one afternoon to dispatch. A man, working as a vehicle mechanic, collapsed in his shop in Rexburg. Allison responded along with the paramedic team. When they arrived on the scene, the man had been unconscious for several minutes. A civilian was performing CPR.

The team of EMT’s began to assist in the rescue, surveying the scene and checking for vitals while CPR continued. The man had no pulse.

“In most situations where CPR is necessary, you don’t save them,” Allison said. “You don’t have much hope for them. They usually don’t come back.”

They continued to work on him at the shop but managed to load him into the ambulance. CPR had to be performed the entire time.

“When we got him to the hospital, I didn’t think there was much of a chance at all,” Allison said. “We just kind of waited for the doctor to call it.”

Instead, the doctor insisted they keep working. They tried “the paddles” several times without much success. “Let’s try this. Let’s try that.” After about 30 minutes, a flicker appeared on the monitor.

“We saw something in the heart,” Allison said. It wasn’t more than a single beat. Just a blip. But then another. Then another.

After more than a half-hour since CPR began, the heartbeat began again normally. Allison said he couldn’t believe it.

“You just don’t see that happen very often,” Allison said.

A few months later, the fire department held their usual Christmas party with friends and family. The mechanic they saved showed up to thank Allison’s team.

Allison’s current office sits on the southern side of the John Taylor building, on the second floor. It has a window that faces the Ezra Taft Benson building and the Thomas E. Ricks Gardens. His office décor includes pictures of his three daughters on the wall.

With finals week getting closer, Allison is busy with grading and finalizing the semester. That doesn’t stop students from seeing him frequently.

Allison encourages the questions.

Between each class session, Allison assigns a reading based on the topic for the following meeting. Each student reads the assignment, then submits two questions on Canvas they want to be discussed. Allison bases his entire lesson the next day on the questions students ask.

“He scared me a lot at first,” said Katelyn Kester, a sophomore studying marketing.

According to Kester, Allison didn’t accept any late work and had a rigid schedule.

“As the semester went, you could see how passionate (he) was about the gospel,” Kester said. “He loves to teach.”

Allison teaches about 250 students a semester — around 700 a year.

“The best thing about this job is watching the students suddenly get it,” Allison said. “The light bulb goes off. It’s awesome to witness.”

Back in the classroom with Luyhengo, Allison sat straight with his feet dangling. His eyes locked on his student. Allison’s voice rises every time Luyhengo asks a new question, like he’s discovering something new.

“My first love is teaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” Allison said. “If I had to choose one (career), I would give up the fire department. I’d rather save souls than save lives.

Occasionally Allison touched his scriptures resting on the small desk next to him. Luyhengo sat forward, asking questions and listening.

“I feed off of the energy of my students,” Allison said earlier.

That energy according to Allison, is his favorite part of teaching.