Student develops dating app exclusively for BYUI students

A BYU-Idaho student-exclusive dating app, DateWize, is now available to download on iOS and Android. Mark Taylor, a sophomore studying Cyber Security, created and developed it.

This is not the first app Taylor has created for public use. DateWize is one of 15 apps that he has developed and published in recent years, one of his others being the BetterCalendar app that Scroll reported on in November of last year.

DateWize was developed after Taylor heard a rumor on social media that other students were considering creating a BYUI exclusive dating app.

"Nothing ever happened, and it drove me insane," Taylor said. He then decided he would be the man to make it.

He started the process in March of this year. The app was completed and published in app stores in late September. There is no cost to download the app, and there are no in-app purchases.

According to Taylor, you can only make a profile on the app if you have an active email that ends in "@byui.edu." This assures that all users of the app are actual, current BYUI students.

A lot of DateWize's design was based around the shortcomings of the app's Goliath-like competitor, Mutual.

For example, Taylor didn't see the necessity of including a filter for church status or distance, as attendance at BYUI naturally acts as those filters. There is also a lack of ads on the platform, and the app's other features are purposefully simplistic.

There are simple filters for height and age, a place for students to put in their Instagram handle, and prompts to enter some get-to-know-you information. Besides these filters, there is no algorithm in the app that will affect what possible matches users will see or why.

In addition to this, DateWize does host a free chat feature on the app, but there is a limit. Users will have two weeks to chat with one another before their conversation will expire. This is to encourage users to migrate to other forms of communication, such as calling or texting.

Taylor says he is always open to feedback, and he will continue to update the app according to what he hears from its users.

DateWize app logo. Image credit: Mark Taylor

Sai Brazier, a junior studying biomedical science, is helping Taylor market the app on social media. The two became friends last year after Brazier heard about Taylor's creation of the BetterCalendar app. Brazier reached out to Taylor and offered to help him with the marketing for BetterCalendar.

"And eventually, we became close friends ... and we just started working closer together on other projects and whatnot," Brazier said.

Another major motivation, or lack thereof, was financial.

Both students have started careers outside of school. Taylor works in IT at the Sugar Salem School District and also has started his own company as a managed service provider, meaning he develops software programs for different companies and maintains their IT infrastructure for them.

Brazier co-owns an online education technology platform for Spanish speakers and is currently working with his business partner in Nicaragua to continue to scale it.

That being said, Taylor and Brazier "never expect to get any revenue from [DateWize]." Which is okay, because that was "not the motivation."

Though, according to Brazier, there is a chance DateWize will implement a one-time purchase price in the future. He said this would be "just to cover the expenses of having the data on the cloud."

Brazier said he and Taylor see DateWize as a way to live their values and support students.

"We care about the dating culture here, and this is our way of contributing some good to Rexburg and the BYUI community," Brazier said. "We want to get people out there more and reaching out to each other."