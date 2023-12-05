The Fall 2023 Semester fashion show Nordic Nights will be on Dec. 9. The doors open with food ready at 2:30 p.m. and the show will start at 3 p.m. in the John W. Hart Auditorium.

There is a special group discount for tickets available for groups of four that can be obtained by either calling the ticket office or going to the BYU-Idaho University Store. Tickets are also available online, without the discount, at the BYU-I ticket office.

The theme was inspired by the Danish and Norwegian word “hygge.”

“It’s kind of that feeling, you know, when you’re just cuddling by fire and it’s cold and raining outside, that beautiful feeling,” said Itavi Stearns, the marketing chair and social media director for the fashion show.

The catering will be provided by the food service management and science of meal management classes on campus. To go along with the theme of the night, the food will be of Norwegian origin.

Almost all of the sewing classes will be showing their work in the fashion show. There will also be figures from the fashion industry attending the event.

“Our aim of our fashion show is to gather and invite people who want to be a part of a project and a vision that’s greater than themselves,” Stearns said.

Along with this vision, the fashion show committee wanted to create a space for all members of the community.

“We want to be that place for people to come and celebrate our visual and actual feast …” Stearns said.

There will be a photo booth at the event for those wanting to take pictures.

Scroll‘s coverage of the spring semester 2023 fashion show can be seen on Instagram.