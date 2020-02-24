Student gains experience rafting

Editor’s note: This story was contributed through Comm 240.

There’s a sense of complete serenity as the raft catches air and lifts above the waves. It feels like the calm before the storm. Seconds later, the nose tilts downward, and the raft lands on a chaotic bed of whitewater rapids.

A splash of water engulfs the riders as they scream.

The job of a whitewater rafting guide might terrify some, but Spencer Elkins thrives on the rush.

Elkins is 22-year-old from Abrams, Wisconsin.

Weekends were never spent whitewater rafting. Not once. He recalls doing activities such as going shooting at gun ranges and playing basketball with his cousins.

Then how did a Wisconsin boy become involved with rafting – and have it become one of his greatest joys?

When Spencer was 15, his cousin, Devon Murray, was the assistant camp director at the Teton High Adventure Base in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

“The base is the perfect launch point for activities like whitewater rafting, kayaking, mountain biking, hiking, rope course, backpacking and many other outdoor adventures,” says Teton High Adventure Base’s website.

Spencer was invited by his cousin to spend a few months there participating in the adventures. He ended up helping with the jobs there and learned to love all things outdoors.

“Every summer since then, I went back. It was at that job that I was really able to figure out who I was as a person. I wasn’t with my family so I had to be more independent,” Spencer says as he speaks fondly about the experiences in Jackson Hole.

Spending time away with family and mingling with people from a different culture than he had grown up with started to shape him into the person he is today. The lessons he has learned he considers invaluable. For this reason and others, he continues going back summer after summer.



Spencer and his friends geared up for a canoeing trip. Photo Credit: Kason Perkes

At 16 years old, Spencer was employed as a canoe guide. It was here that he learned an important principle he would apply throughout his life.

Canoeing down the river while teaching boys that weren’t far from his age was a daunting task. At times, insecurities would fill his mind. However, he couldn’t let those insecurities win.

If he feared, his confidence in his own ability would diminish and his skill wouldn’t be as strong on the river. He developed a mindset that allows him to keep his confidence when guiding: don’t be paralyzed by fear, but don’t be ignorant of the danger.

He learned to rise to the task: “I feel very strongly that when people are entrusted with a responsibility, they will rise to the level that they need to fulfill the task required of them.”

And that’s exactly what he has done ever since. He is knowledgeable about the ins and outs of whitewater rafting and has become a proficient guide for tourists that are craving adventure.

However, he hasn’t always felt this way.

At one point, he had a manager that was not fully supportive of him and his guiding skills. Spencer tried his best to juggle new rules and responsibilities, but as he said himself, “I was never doing well enough”.

There was a time when this manager came to Spencer and told him “I see you’re trying, but you’re not getting there. It’s at the point where I don’t know if I trust you on the river.”

Spencer says about the experience, “My confidence, if I had any, was just shattered.”

To be a young guide on the river, it was difficult enough retaining and applying all the training he received. To hear a superior then describe their lack of trust in him really shook him.

That doubt from his manager started to seep into Spencer’s own mind.

“I would second guess everything I did, I would miss things even more. It was kind of a downward spiral until eventually I just realized that I can’t worry about what he thinks. It doesn’t matter what he sees. It’s just messing me up. I have to focus on myself and do what I think is important.”

With this new mindset, Spencer became a guide confident in his own ability and that confidence is reflected by the tourists he takes onto the river. They trust in him because they sense his confidence in himself.

As well as confidence, Spencer has a real enthusiasm for his work and for life in general. He spends hours bent over his laptop in the library doing his best on his schoolwork, while still making time for rock climbing, hiking, and anything outdoors with his friends that will bring him a rush of joy.

Spencer spends hours in the library each week to further his education. Photo Credit: Bailee Merrill

Matt Pratt, one of the current hiring managers for Teton Whitewater said, “One of Spencer’s most admirable qualities has to be his willingness to help, love, and serve those around him. He’s always very willing to lend a hand and expect nothing in return. Besides that, perhaps his attitude, he almost always has an exceptional attitude towards life. Spencer is trusted and loved by everyone in the workplace, he’s incredibly efficient and absolutely irreplaceable.”

Spencer is not only an incredible guide on the water and in his work, but is also extremely trustworthy, hardworking, and loyal in relationships with his family and friends.

He takes life – and whitewater rafts – by the oars and directs it to where he will find the most joy and success.

He lives by the motto, “Don’t take yourself too seriously. If you are working so hard that you aren’t enjoying life, you’re gonna go crazy.” Spencer is the definition of perfect balance between hard work and having fun.

On the water and in his personal time, he lives life to the fullest.