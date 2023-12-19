He has a tree this year. It stands in the corner of his small student apartment, warm white lights bouncing merrily off the blue and gold ornaments.

It greets him cheerfully every morning at 4:30 as he dons coveralls, a hoodie, a jacket and another coat, two beanies and the thermal socks he gifted himself last year for Christmas. He laces up his boots and heads out for work as a groundskeeper at BYU-Idaho.

Today they’re trimming trees.

His parents used to have a Christmas tree. Piles of magazines, junk mail and stacks of canned food occupied every foot of floor space, but every December he and his four brothers cleared a corner of the living room for the small, artificial tree.

But that was a long time ago. Skyler Johnson hasn’t been home for Christmas in ten years.

It’s not that it’s too far. His parents live in Moab, Utah — only seven hours from where Johnson attends school in Rexburg, Idaho. He doesn’t go because there is no room for him. Every hallway, corner and surface of his parents’ home is taken.

Books, old and new, clothing of all kinds, pens, wads of crinkled paper chewed by mice into confetti; all piled higher than Johnson is tall. And he’s 6’1.

His height makes trimming the evergreens on campus easier. He snips protruding branches with a pair of clippers and tosses them into a nearby bin.

One year his dad couldn’t find the tree. It was gone, lost somewhere under piles of empty food wrappers or stacks of unused quilting patterns. Johnson was ten years old. He hasn’t seen the tree since.

A lot has been lost in the heaps of plastic bags, old receipts, spoons, children’s toys, binders, pencils, water bottles and power cords.

Johnson is the only one of his six roommates staying in their apartment over winter break. Some to don’t understand why he’s not going home. He tries to explain, but they shake their heads.

“My parents are good people,” Johnson said, “But there’s nothing I can do to help them.”

And he won’t be going home for Christmas.