BYU-I’s Student Leadership Council hosted the first Disciple Leadership Conference of 2024 on Saturday.

The Student Leadership Council is a group of eight student employees who work toward hosting the Disciple Leader Conference each semester, providing continuous disciple leadership training and administering the Student Leadership Coordination Council with student leaders across campus. They assist students in finding leadership and service opportunities.

Kate Timmerman, the Student Leadership Council director, leads her team to ensure everything is organized and provides support to help them feel confident in their preparations.

“I’m excited to see our council have leadership trainings that are every other Thursday,” Timmerman said, “providing more opportunities for the students to become better leaders on campus and seeing how the students grow in their leadership.”

Timmerman said she loves working on the council team, she loves getting to work with others, brainstorming, planning and achieving the goals they created.

“The leadership conference is focused and centered around our mission statement that we have at BYU-Idaho which is to build disciples and develop disciple leaders in our homes, in our church and our community,” Timmerman said. “So here at the Disciple Leadership Conference, we have workshops that are centered around that, we have a spirit challenge that was centered around being a leader, and being a follower and following the prophets voice. This conference is just centered around building disciple leadership in our homes, church and community.”

This semester’s theme “Lead Celestial,” was based on President Nelson’s most recent talk, “Think Celestial.”

Tyler Torrens, this conference’s coordinator, said anyone looking for upcoming SLC activities can find more information on their Instagram or website.

“Being a disciple leader is following Christ, and being more of an example, showing through your deeds and your actions, and that’s what I believe ‘Think Celestial’ is about,” Torrens said. “All the workshops, and even the spirit challenge that we did, is all designed to help us understand at a baseline, what it means to be a disciple leader, and we can go out and teach others.”