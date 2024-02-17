Every Thursday night from 9:30-11:00 p.m. Luis Fernando Lara dedicates his time to teach students on campus how to Salsa dance.

Lara was born in Peru but was raised in Spain. He is a senior this year at BYU-Idaho studying exercise physiology. Once he graduates from BYU-I, he is planning to do his masters.

As a kid, he has loved listening to Latin music and has since committed himself to learning Salsa and Bachata.

Last semester, Lara and his roommate, André Torrejón, started a project called “Puerto 214.“ Puerto translates to a port at sea. They decided to use this name for their project because it relates to how they get their ideas, drawing a parallel to ships docking at port — just as ideas arrive at their minds. The number of their apartment is 214. It was through Puerto 214 that Lara decided to teach Salsa dance.

“About two years ago, I’ve just been going to social dances and learning with some groups of friends new moves and new figures. It has been fun,” Lara said.

His passion for dancing drives his commitment to teach students.

“The ideas come, so they can share these ideas with people and share happiness with everyone,” Lara said. “It makes me happy when everyone is dancing. I love dancing, the music and the environment. I think it helps people also to know they can do more things.”

Lara is a volunteer for this activity that occurs every Thursday in the John W. Hart Building, room 234.