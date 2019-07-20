Student recitals happening for July 20

Nicole Cervantes — Student Vocal Recital

Nicole Cervantes, a senior majoring in music education, said she is excited for her recital.

“This recital shows my growth,” Cervantes said.

She’s been working with many faculty members and is grateful for their help and support.

“I would not have been able to make it without my amazing voice teachers here,” Cervantes said.

Performing hasn’t always been easy for her, but she said seeing the loving faces of her family and friends calms her down.

She will be performing on July 20 at 2:30 p.m.in the Eliza R. Snow Recital Hall room 269.

Cameron Blackwell — Student Euphonium Recital

Cameron Blackwell will perform his Euphonium Recital on Saturday, July 20. It will begin at 3 p.m. in the Snow 136 Barrus Concert Hall.

Jessica Maeve Tolibas — Student Vocal Recital

On July 20, Jessica Maeve Tolibas will showcase her vocal recital. Her performance will start at 4 p.m. in the Snow Recital Hall room 269.

Matthew Horn — Student Piano Recital

Matthew Horn will present his piano recital in the Snow 269 Recital Hall on July 20. He will begin his performance at 5 p.m.

Eric Kochenderfer — Student Piano/Violin Recital

Eric Kochenderfer will have his piano/ violin recital later that evening in Snow Recital Hall. His recital will start at 6:30 p.m.

Adrian Rosales — Student Percussion Recital

Adrian Rosales will give his student percussion recital at the end of this week. It will be on Saturday in the Snow 136 Barrus Concert Hall beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Ethan Tufts — Student Clarinet Recital

On July 20, Ethan Tufts will end the night with his clarinet performance. It will begin at 8 p.m. in the Snow Recital Hall room 269.