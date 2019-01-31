Student Representative Council: Changes don’t come in a day

Sharing is caring!











The Student Representative Council represents BYU-Idaho students as they work with the school administration and help students become disciple leaders.

“At these volunteer meetings, we work with the administration and send out surveys to compile data and make presentations based on making prospective changes on campus,” said Jared Dawson, a sophomore studying exercise physiology.

Often this process of suggesting changes can take months at a time, said Evan Mitchell, a volunteer relation specialist with the SRC and a sophomore studying biology, but the progress the council sees at the end of the day is worth it.

“The greater the vision, the greater the motivation,” Mitchell said. “The Salt Lake Temple wasn’t built in a day, it took 40 years. When we want things to happen, we just need to push through.”

Dawson said being involved with the SRC can help students prepare for future careers as they work on councils and formulate data to make potential changes on campus.

Kaitlyn Knapp, a volunteer relation specialist with the SRC and a junior studying public policy and administration, said, “There is a lot of analysis and discussion in SRC, and I love talking to the student body about what campus issues matter to them.”

There are many ways that students can be involved in the SRC. SRC meets every Wednesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. A student can become a volunteer and assist other SRC leaders to facilitate focus groups and blitz apartments with survey questions. Students can also apply to become a manager, coordinator or director.

To apply, students can go to the Student Representative Council webpage.