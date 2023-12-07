In the David O. McKay Library, BYU-I has its replica of the Iron Acorn Press that printed the first copies of the Book of Mormon.

“This printing press was made in 2006 and we moved it to the workshop in 2008,” said Abigail Riggs, a student employee at the printing exhibit.

Those who use the press organize the stamps on a metal plate and then transport them to a long tray. The exhibit is a reminder of pioneer history from the 1800s.

“Back in the printing of the Book of Mormon times, they used printing drums by pounding them together and banging on top of the wood blocks,” Riggs said.

They hope to do an open press day later this month with the graphic design team at the Mac Lab to make gift tags.

The Iron Acorn Press is located in room 249 on the second story of the McKay Library.

To schedule an appointment or to learn more about the replica, email Brother Sam Nielson at nielsons@byui.edu.