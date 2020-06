Around 12:30 p.m. on June 27, BYU-Idaho student, Ethan McDonald of Middleton, Idaho was struck by a vehicle traveling west on State Highway 33. According to the Idaho State Police news release, the driver involved was a juvenile.

McDonald died on the scene. At the time of the accident, McDonald was wearing a helmet, and the driver of the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.

