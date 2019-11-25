Student Support hosts biggest events on campus

Campus Life Events, which is under the Student Support umbrella, is a department that focuses and organizes events for students.

The number of events vary each semester, with fall always having the most. By the end of this semester, Campus Life Events will have hosted 11 large scale events. For bigger events, it takes four to five months of preparation and lots of coordination with different departments.

Some of the events they host are I-Night, Acoustic Cafe, Spooktacular, I-Talent, Culture Night and A Campus Christmas.

Renee Christensen is the Student Support Coordinator in charge of these large scale events.

Seven students work under her stewardship. According to Christensen, these students have specific assignments to focus on, but they’re required to collaborate with each other in order to be successful in hosting.

“I want students to know that we have fun and amazing events. You can feel the Spirit and have fun at the same time, which is why we work so hard to make these events and make them amazing,” Christensen said. “We couldn’t do it without the cooperation of other departments.”

Student Support strives to organize high quality events for BYU-Idaho. They also work to introduce new events.

“I like it because it’s always something new. We’re always coming up with new concepts and new ideas of events to put on for the students,” said Hayden Priebe, a sophomore studying public health who works in the Student Support department.

For this semester, A Campus Christmas is the biggest event. Last year there were approximately two thousand people in attendance. This year the Student Support team is expecting five thousand to attend.

“The challenging thing about the Christmas event is that it’s hard to plan something on such a large scale,” said Aubrey Nakamoto, a senior studying exercise physiology who works with Student Support.

Each event requires approval by the President Executive Council before being hosted and also requires the efforts and coordination of many different campus organizations. Organizations that work on the events include food services, events services, AV production, maintenance, grounds crew, custodial and the bookstore.