Student teaches Zumba at The Cove

Cami Bennett, a junior studying communication, offers free Zumba classes every Thursday night at The Cove apartment complex.

Bennett teaches two free 45-minute long classes on Thursday nights: one at 7 p.m. and the other at 8 p.m.

“With COVID-19, I’m restricted to only letting 10 people, plus me, into each class,” Bennett said.

Because of this, the only requirement is to contact Bennett before attending her class.

Bennett grew up dancing competitively and especially loves ballroom dance. While Bennett was in high school, her mom began going to a Zumba class on a regular basis.

“When I stopped dancing after high school, all of a sudden my body was lacking those endorphins that I didn’t realize I was getting from dancing and exercising,” Bennett said. “I became very anxious all the time and also had bad body image.”

Bennett decided to start attending the Zumba classes with her mom.

“I would feel the Spirit as I was doing Zumba,” Bennett said. “I would almost cry every time because it made me so happy, and I felt so good about myself. One time when I was dancing, I did start crying. I went to the bathroom and said a prayer and thanked Heavenly Father for giving me the opportunity to find Zumba.”

After Bennett’s prayer of gratitude, she talked to the Zumba instructors she had been dancing with and learned how to become an instructor herself.

This semester is Bennett’s first teaching Zumba. During previous semesters, she did Zumba for fun with her friends.

“A lot of girls would walk in while me and my friends were doing Zumba and ask if they could join,” Bennett said. “So I realized that a lot of girls, and even guys, want to have somebody to encourage them to workout and want to have that environment.”

Recently, Bennett talked with The Cove management and made arrangements to start teaching her Zumba classes.

Allie Erskine, a sophomore majoring in general studies, enjoys going to The Cove and participating in Bennett’s Zumba classes.

“I love Cami’s enthusiasm when she teaches,” Erskine said. “Her excitement gets everyone pumped up, and the class is so much fun!”

For some students, working out may feel like a burden. For Bennett, it is one of her favorite parts of the day.

“Working out every day reminds me that I am strong and capable,” Bennett said. “It has given me so much confidence. For people who feel like they don’t have the motivation to do it: I know that it’s really hard, but once you start working out every day, you’re not ever going to want to live without it.”