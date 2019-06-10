Students apply Shakespeare’s plays and sonnets to life

William Shakespeare has been around since 1590, where he presented his first play “Henry VI Part 2.” Many life experiences are comparable to his plays and sonnets. They explain the story of love, tragedy and endurance.

Elvira Rosano, a junior studying theater and dance, has studied Shakespeare and has experience on stage. She believes there are many things students can benefit from Shakespeare.

Shakespeare is known for making theater more popular. Many scenes from modern productions are based on his plays such as sword fighting choreography, theater effects and design.

“Every story is different,” Rosano said. “They change our perspective of life.”

Rosano is from Milan, Italy, and wishes to share her passion for Shakespeare and literature with other students.

Rosano wants to make Shakespeare a bigger focus in the Theater Department at BYU-Idaho. She believes if students are more aware of historical texts, they would have a greater appreciation for theater.

One of Rosano’s mentors from Messa, Italy, Saul Gerevini, is an expert on Shakespeare who has a diploma in English and has studied Shakespearean text for years. He explains the importance of understanding the identity of Shakespeare and what students at BYU-I need to know about him.

“The only thing that lasts is love,” Gerevini said. “That’s Shakespeare’s basic message.”

Rosano said reading Shakespeare’s work will increase our understanding of life and help others become better people through learning about loyalty, friendship and sacrifice.

Rosano also wanted to make a discovery about Shakespeare public to students at BYU-I. He is a collaboration of multiple writers.



Gerevini has evidence that Shakespeare was not the only one responsible for creating these historical masterpieces. John Florio and Thomas Nash, play writers during Shakespeare’s era, played a roll in creating these pieces of literature.

“Shakespeare is a collaboration of many people that worked together in building up those wonderful plays,” Gerevini said. “If you want Shakespeare, you have to read the sonnets, not see the plays.”

Gerevini claims that Shakespeare wrote 97% of his sonnets.

Rosano and Gerevini encourage others to find a passion for Shakespeare. For more evidence contributing to the validity of Shakespeare, Florio and Nash, go to Gerevini’s website.