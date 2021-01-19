Students “Break the Fast” as a university Sunday

“There are a lot of blessings that come with them, not always immediately but they do come,” said Brynn Nichols, a sophomore majoring in marriage and family studies. “You get out of them what you put in them.”

Nichols is referring to fasting and mass fasts. On Jan. 12, in his devotional message, President Henry J. Eyring invited all in the BYU-I community to participate in a one-meal fast.

“I think mass fasts are important,” Nichols said. “We would do them all the time on my mission, and they have power to them.”

On Sunday, many volunteers of all ages gathered to organize free meals to be handed out that day. Jonathan Soderquist, a freshman studying physics, was among the volunteers.

“It was so much fun,” Soderquist said. “I was able to meet new people and everything ran smoothly. I think it can be a fun thing to gather everyone and fast for something important.”

The meals consisted of lasagna, salad, rolls, and cookies. Students were also provided with a discussion guide for their roommates.

The BYU-I website stated, “The most important part of the meal will be a conversation that we invite you to have as roommates. A conversation topic could include a subject such as ways to keep one another safe from illness, but you and your roommates will be blessed with inspiration as you take counsel and seek the guidance of the Holy Ghost.”

In last week’s devotional, President Eyring shared that there is a need for kindness within the community.

“Working together, we can strengthen and carry one another,” President Eyring said. “We can be generous, courageous good Samaritans, looking back with gratitude and satisfaction in work well done.”