Students bring Broadway to BYU-Idaho

On the evening of Nov. 23, crowds gathered in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center Little Theater to see and hear the dance and music of Broadway performed by BYU-Idaho students.

The show is called Broadway Revue, and it consists of 14 songs from a variety of Broadway musicals. Some acts were comedic, such as Izzy Bryant’s performance of “A Summer in Ohio” from “The Last Five Years.” Her performance had the audience laughing as she sang about sharing a room with a former stripper and her pet snake named Wayne.

Other acts brought a quiet somberness over the audience, such as Maxwell Wimmer’s performance of “Empty Chairs at Empty Tables,” from Les Misérables. His voice shook with sobs as he lamented his martyred friends.

“We could have done two shows with the amount of talent that we had,” said Logan Lindholm, a junior studying theater art performance and organizer of the event. “I really love giving students the opportunity to sing songs from their favorite Broadway musicals.”

Lindholm took over the event just before it was cut four semesters ago. He felt that students needed the opportunity to sing songs that they love.

“I’ve come two or three times now, and it never disappoints,” said Ashley Gallenbeck, a senior studying business management. “It’s always super exciting, and I have a great time.”

Some of the performers acted with their bodies, such as Ty Frandsen, who danced around the stage as he sang “Don’t Let Me Go” from “Shrek the Musical.” Others performed mostly through song, like Noah Hurley, whose performance of “Caught in the Storm” from “Smash” earned him a standing ovation from some of the audience.

“My dad actually found that song for me,” said Hurley, who is a freshman majoring in theater studies. “I really connect to it on a personal level. I’ve done it for a while, and I love it.”

The show was capped off with a performance of “Defying Gravity” by Emily Matson from the musical “Wicked.” Her voice, like those of many of the performers before her, brought shouts and cheers from the crowd as she belted the higher and louder notes.

Students can look for information on auditioning for or attending Broadway Revue each semester on the BYU-I Talent Activities page.