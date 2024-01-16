BYU-Idaho students can learn to create leather projects during Outdoor Activities’ “Those Who Make” series.

Outdoor Activities is hosting four leather project adventures during the winter semester where students will create three different leather items.

During the first event on Jan. 17, students will learn to create minimalist wallets, followed by field journals on Feb. 7 and March 20 and leather bracelets on Feb. 29.

All materials for the project are provided with the purchase of a ticket. Minimalist wallet and leather bracelet events cost $5 a ticket, and field journal events cost $15 a ticket.

“You have something to show for your time versus sitting on your phone just scrolling,” said Morris Christenson, the Outdoor Activities advisor. “It’s craft and it’s artistic.”

Each event goes from 6 to 9 p.m. and takes place in room 117A of the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center.

For more information and to purchase tickets, see the I-Belong website or the Ticket Office.