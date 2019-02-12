Students cited after two females were “shot” by a toy gun

Three BYU-Idaho students were cited for disturbing the peace after two females were shot at with a toy gun on Tuesday.
According to the Rexburg Police Department, officers rushed to an apartment on South First West to a report of shots fired.
When police talked to those involved, two female victims told officers an unknown male entered their apartment while they were asleep. He then allegedly shot at them with a toy gun, according to police.
According to EastIdahoNews.com, “Some female roommates weren’t getting along. At around 12:45 a.m., several of the roommates left the apartment and found a male student playing with a Nerf-like toy gun.”
The male then went to the woman’s apartment and began to shoot the toy gun, Rexburg Police Chief Shane Turman told EastIdahoNews.com
Police gave the male and two other females misdemeanor citations for disturbing the peace.
You don’t even have all of the information.
I agree.
We appreciate your concern. At the Scroll, we strive to provide trustworthy news. We got our information from the police log, which is public record. In this instance, the police log quotes, “Police responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment building in the area of South 1st West. Police made contact with two female victims who advised that an unknown male had entered their apartment while they were asleep and shot at them with a toy gun. Police located the male and it was determined that the male had been asked to shoot the two victims by two of their roommates. Police cited the male and two other females with disturbing the peace.”
If you have any other concerns about the article or our reporting, please contact us by emailing scrolleditor@byui.edu.
This is not completely correct. I advise that you should check your sources before publishing an article concerning the personal lives of students enrolled at BYU-Idaho.
Read the EastIdahoNews article you linked, then read this article again. You left out critical details that explain what actually happened, how it happened, why the victims called the cops over a nerf gun, and why the females received a citation. Also, the second sentence is incomplete. Maybe a early draft of this article was accidentally published?