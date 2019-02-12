Students cited after two females were “shot” by a toy gun

Sharing is caring!











Three BYU-Idaho students were cited for disturbing the peace after two females were shot at with a toy gun on Tuesday.

According to the Rexburg Police Department, officers rushed to an apartment on South First West to a report of shots fired.

When police talked to those involved, two female victims told officers an unknown male entered their apartment while they were asleep. He then allegedly shot at them with a toy gun, according to police.

According to EastIdahoNews.com, “Some female roommates weren’t getting along. At around 12:45 a.m., several of the roommates left the apartment and found a male student playing with a Nerf-like toy gun.”

The male then went to the woman’s apartment and began to shoot the toy gun, Rexburg Police Chief Shane Turman told EastIdahoNews.com

Police gave the male and two other females misdemeanor citations for disturbing the peace.