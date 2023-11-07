On Nov. 10 at 6.p.m. in the MC Little Theater (MC 372A), the 12 Steps Closer event seeks to bring awareness to the Church’s Twelve-Step Addiction Recovery Program.

In studies done by Covenant Eyes, an organization dedicated to helping people overcome pornography addictions, they discovered that 51% of male students and 32% of female students first viewed pornography before their teenage years.

The average age of first exposure to pornography among men is 12 years old.

Learning this and knowing that there is a better way out there to help, Makayla Harris, a senior studying communication, had an idea to inform and educate the community.

The Twelve-Step Addiction Recovery Program through The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints helps anyone overcome any addiction. The Church provides a workbook to complete while attending support groups.

Harris, having learned about the program because many of her loved ones have been affected by addictions, has seen miracles come because of the program. She sought to help inform the students at BYU-I of this option.

As her senior project, Harris began interviewing many people involved in the program.

Harris decided to host an event with speakers ranging from those in charge of the program to those who have gone through the program, to those who have seen the benefits. While listening, visitors can enjoy special musical numbers and refreshments.

“This event is a come as you are event,” Harris said. “You don’t have to struggle with an addiction to come to it. It’s an educational event for anyone because everyone knows someone who has gone through or are still going through things.”